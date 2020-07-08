Advertisement

Bay District Schools moves forward with plans to hold graduation ceremonies in July

Bay District Schools will move forward with plans to hold graduation ceremonies in July.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay District Schools is continuing with its plan to hold in-person graduation ceremonies this month.

But the ceremonies will look a little different than in years past.

Graduations for the class of 2020 were pushed back to July due to the pandemic.

One of the main things not happening at ceremonies will be handshakes.

Josh Balkom, who works with Bay District Schools, said they want to give a sense of normalcy to the seniors who have been through so much.

"Our graduates deserve an opportunity to receive a diploma, to walk the stage in front of their families, even if it's in a more restrictive environment," said Balkom.

There will also be a limited number of tickets available, and two sides to the stadium, one where people wear masks and one where they don't.

The ceremony is not required for students to get their diplomas.

They will also all be streamed online so anyone who cannot get a ticket will be able to watch.

