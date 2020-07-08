Advertisement

Charlie Daniels remembered in Panama City Beach

A fiddle signed by Charlie Daniels.
A fiddle signed by Charlie Daniels.(WJHG/WECP)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Charlie Daniels’ music was larger than life, and his impact on the Panhandle isn’t too small either.

In 2017, Daniels performed in the dining room of the Firefly restaurant in Panama City Beach to raise money for the Danny Dietz Foundation.

“Having him here was an honor,” said Dave Trepanier, owner of Firefly. “How often do you get to have a living legend play in your dining room at a fine dining restaurant? That doesn’t happen often and I’ll never forget that. That was great.”

Daniels was a part of the first Gulf Coast Jam in 2013, and has had a hand in the area ever since. Daniels was also extensively involved with veterans’ appreciation groups, founding his own called the Journey Home Project. This passion put him in touch with a number of veterans in Bay County.

Charlie Daniels was best known for his music, but his passion for the soldiers of this country will live on forever as well. He was 82.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

