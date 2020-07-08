Florida’s shortest term governor dies at age 98

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - Florida’s 39th governor has died at the age of 98.

Former Governor Wayne Mixson died Wednesday morning at a home in Tallahassee surrounded by family and his wife of 72 years, Margie.

Mixson became Florida’s 39th governor for three days when then Governor Bob Graham was sworn in as a senator in 1987. Before that he served as Lt. Governor and Secretary of Commerce under Governor Graham. He also served eight terms in the Florida House of Representatives. In 1979, Mixson was appointed by President Jimmy Carter as a Special Ambassador to Ecuador.

Mixson was a farmer from Jackson County.

When we spoke with Mixson a couple of years ago in 2018, Mixson told us he made the most of his three days in the office.

“I appointed between 50 and 60 county commissioners or Water Management Districts,” he said, “and these kinds of things. It was a lot of fun. I felt relevant.”

Mixson served as Lt. Governor from 1979-1987. When he became governor, he paid all expenses for his swearing in, stationary, and even moved into the mansion.

The family has asks in lieu of flowers that contributions to the Salvation Army be made in honor of Governor Mixson.

