Gulf Coast AD talks about current plan for Juco athletics moving forward

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -For coaches and athletes in Juco ball, it's a bit of a wait and see mode as they try to prepare for what's ahead this fall and into next winter and spring.

That's the general consensus given to us in a chat with Gulf Coast A.D. and head baseball coach Mike Kandler.

I spoke with him this week about the current state of athletics on the Juco level, and what the plan is, as handed down from the NJCAA, the national governing body of juco ball.

"They think we're going to be able to play going forward." coach Kandler told me. "Of course this thing is fluid, nobody knows. I mean the virus has its ebbs and its flows. Obviously it seems like it's trending where there's a lot more cases now. But what the national office has kind of indicated, it thinks it will be business as usual, kind of allowing each geographic region, maybe each campus to determine what that means. As far as if there's going to be fans, if there's going to be games, or what we're gonna do. Now again that's all subject to change.. So that's sort of the hitch in the giddyup for all of us athletic directors, is we've got a plan going forward but how long do we stay with that plan, who knows?"

And for the Gulf Coast plan, well that is based on the NJCAA guideline.

“Well yeah Dr. (John) Holdnak has been very optimistic and very hopeful that we will be able to be kind of up and running as normal in August.” coach Kandler said. “We have had this summer, some face-to-face classes. And gotten started back, kind of a small sample size to see how that goes I think. And then hopefully in August we’re back to normal. Again no guarantees because we’re going With the information that we have today. The information tomorrow could be different on that. But as of right now we’re planning on going full bore ahead with athletics and with school and with everything.”

As Kandler indicates, all that subject to change, with the direction on how to deal with the COVID side of things based on national and state authorities.

”You know obviously we’re going to err on the side of caution. I don’t think anybody’s in the business of trying to do things that go against CDC guidelines. So we’re going to follow the CDC, we’re going to follow the governor and we’re going to try to act accordingly.”

Currently no athletic workouts are taking place on the G.C. campus, the student-athletes are due back in the next few weeks.

