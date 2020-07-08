Advertisement

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center prepared for any spikes in COVID cases

By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, local hospitals are preparing for the possibility of more patients.

Officials with the Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center say they’ve been keeping an eye on the rising number of cases and adjusting plans accordingly. Recently the hospital cut back on visitors with certain exceptions. They’ve also added in extra sanitizing stations for staff and the few visitors allowed in the hospital.

Officials say hospitals always have a surge plan in place for the unexpected. They say typically in Florida, the surge plan is made with hurricanes in mind but this year they’ve had to tweak it to fit in the coronavirus.

While as of Tuesday evening Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration reports there are no available adult ICU beds in Bay County, there are 115 regular beds still available and officials have planned to add more if needed.

“We’ve spent the last several months working on that and fine-tuning it with our staff so that we can exceed our licensed bed capacity if we need to based on what we’re seeing out in the community,” said Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center CEO Brad Griffin.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, 38 total Bay County residents have been hospitalized from COVID-19.

