Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federal investigators say they have seized 81 vehicles worth an estimated $3.2 million that were bound for Venezuela as part of a smuggling ring. Miami Homeland Security Investigations chief Anthony Salisbury said the shipment violates U.S. export laws and sanctions against the socialist Venezuelan government. Many of the vehicles are linked to Venezuelans already facing indictments in the U.S., including billionaire Raul Gorrin for allegedly stealing $2.4 billion from Venezuelan government. No charges have been brought in relation to the seized vehicles, which were on display Wednesday at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Health officials say they've confirmed an 11th case of the mosquito-borne dengue fever has been confirmed in the Florida Keys. So far all 11 cases have been in Key Largo, including 8 cases the last week of June. Florida Keys spokeswoman Alison Kerr tells the Miami Herald officials are “currently conducting epidemiological studies to determine the origin and extent of these infections.” She says the latest patient has been treated and is expected to make a complete recovery. Officials believe all of the cases were locally acquired. One case has been confirmed in neighboring Miami-Dade County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Democratic congressional delegation is blasting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying his decisions have caused unneeded deaths. Several members said in a Tuesday call with reporters that the Republican governor's refusal to issue statewide orders requiring masks and closing beaches is spreading the disease. They also called on him to close gyms and again bar inside dining at restaurants. DeSantis again Tuesday called on people to wear masks and socially distance, but left orders to counties and cities. The state confirmed 7,300 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total to almost 214,000. Another 63 people died, bringing the total to almost 4,000.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's “flexible” on the size of the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, as a growing number of Senate Republicans talk about skipping the event. Asked in an interview Tuesday whether he'd want as big an event if the state's coronavirus cases continue to surge, Trump replied that the decision “really depends on the timing.” The remark on Gray Television's “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” came as Republican senators including Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee announced they would stay away from the event. Both are in their 80s, and the virus takes a high toll on older people.