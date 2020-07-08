Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Democratic congressional delegation is blasting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying his decisions have caused unneeded deaths. Several members said in a Tuesday call with reporters that the Republican governor's refusal to issue statewide orders requiring masks and closing beaches is spreading the disease. They also called on him to close gyms and again bar inside dining at restaurants. DeSantis again Tuesday called on people to wear masks and socially distance, but left orders to counties and cities. The state confirmed 7,300 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total to almost 214,000. Another 63 people died, bringing the total to almost 4,000.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's “flexible” on the size of the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, as a growing number of Senate Republicans talk about skipping the event. Asked in an interview Tuesday whether he'd want as big an event if the state's coronavirus cases continue to surge, Trump replied that the decision “really depends on the timing.” The remark on Gray Television's “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” came as Republican senators including Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee announced they would stay away from the event. Both are in their 80s, and the virus takes a high toll on older people.

HOUSTON (AP) — A five-month delay in executions in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic is set to come to an end. A 45-year-old death row inmate is set to die by lethal injection Wednesday for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago. Billy Joe Wardlow was convicted in the June 1993 killing of Carl Cole while trying to steal his truck at the elderly man's home in Cason. Wardlow was 18 at the time. His attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution. If it's carried out, it would be the first execution in Texas since Feb. 6.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has added more safety fixes for Boeing's crew capsule following a pair of close calls during last year's test flight. NASA officials said Tuesday they have now identified 80 corrective actions, mostly involving software, that must be done before the Starliner capsule launches again. During its space debut last December, the Starliner ended up in the wrong orbit and could not reach the International Space Station. Ground controllers barely had time to solve another software problem that could have destroyed the capsule at flight's end. Boeing will repeat the flight later this year before attempting to launch astronauts next spring.