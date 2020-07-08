Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Florida man and his three sons are facing federal charges that they illegally sold a bleachlike chemical mixture as a miracle cure for the coronavirus and other diseases. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the substance marketed as Miracle Mineral Solution was sold nationwide through an entity called the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton, Florida. A Miami federal judge in April ordered the self-styled church to stop selling the substance, but authorities say they ignored the order. Charged in the criminal complaint are 62-year-old Mark Grenon and his sons with two conspiracy counts and criminal contempt.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest who has served for more than two decades in Florida has been named bishop for the Diocese of Savannah in Georgia. Pope Francis announced Wednesday that the Rev. Stephen D. Parkes will lead the diocese that governs Catholic parishes in 90 counties across southern Georgia. The 55-year-old priest was ordained in 1998. Parkes comes to Georgia from the Diocese of Orlando, where he spent the past nine years as pastor of Annunciation Catholic Church in Longwood, Florida. The previous bishop for Savannah was Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmeyer of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, who was installed in his new position in May. The Diocese of Savannah says Parkes is scheduled to be ordained as bishop Sept. 23.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federal investigators say they have seized 81 vehicles worth an estimated $3.2 million that were bound for Venezuela as part of a smuggling ring. Miami Homeland Security Investigations chief Anthony Salisbury said the shipment violates U.S. export laws and sanctions against the socialist Venezuelan government. Many of the vehicles are linked to Venezuelans already facing indictments in the U.S., including billionaire Raul Gorrin for allegedly stealing $2.4 billion from Venezuelan government. No charges have been brought in relation to the seized vehicles, which were on display Wednesday at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Gov. Wayne Mixson, whose three-day term was shortest in state history, has died. He was 98. Mixson took over the top spot on Jan. 3, 1987, when Gov. Bob Graham resigned early to be sworn into the U.S. Senate. The two-term lieutenant governor said the three days were “fully packed.” A conservative Democrat, Mixson made close to 200 appointments before Republican Bob Martinez was sworn in. He and his wife Margie stayed all three nights in the governor’s mansion and had the governor’s staff over for a party on the first night.