Lane closure planned for U.S. 98 near Tyndall Air Force Base

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Transportation released the inside east and westbound lanes of U.S. 98 will be closed near the Tyndall Air Force Base Airey Avenue main gate starting Monday, July 13 and will go through Monday, July 27.

Officials say the lane closures will allow construction for the Tyndall Flyover project to begin.

The Tyndall Flyover Project is a $20-million project that officials say will elevate the U.S. 98 travel lanes above the Airey Avenue/Tyndall Drive and Louisiana Avenue intersections.

While construction is going on, all Tyndall gates will stay open, but drivers may experience travel delays.

Officials say the construction is weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

