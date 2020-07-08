Advertisement

Man and juvenile arrested for possession of child pornography

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced a man and a juvenile were arrested Tuesday for possession of child pornography.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
According to the Sheriff, they received two reports from the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children about graphic images of child pornography being uploaded social media.

Investigators say the reports led them to a home in Springfield.

Investigators say they spoke with Robert Hauck and a 16-year-old juvenile at the home where the juvenile was identified as the person who uploaded the images to social media.

Through further investigation, investigators discovered Robert Hauck, 56, had numerous files of child pornography on his computer.

Robert Hauck was arrested and charged with 18 counts of possession of the sexual performance of a child. He is being held in the Bay County Jail, and is being held on $180,000 bond.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child. He was turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

