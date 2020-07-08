Advertisement

New hospitalizations reported in Wednesday’s COVID-19 update

Health officials say 3,991 people have died from the virus in the state.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday.

Florida has 223,783 cases reported, 220,492 in Florida residents and 3,291 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 3,991 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 880 cases. This includes 845 residents and 35 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 95 years-old. Five people have died from the virus and 41 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 969 cases. This includes 951 residents, one Floridian in another state, and 17 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. Nine people have died from the virus and 69 people have had to be hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 395 cases. 354 of the cases are residents and 41 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. Nine deaths from the virus has been reported and 32 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 136 cases. 133 are residents and three are non-residents. Their ages range between 6 to 99 years-old. 21 people have been hospitalized and 13 people have died in the county.

Holmes County has 207 cases. There are 203 residents and four are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 83 years-old. There have been six hospitalizations in Holmes County reported.

Jackson County is reporting 504 cases. There are 495 local cases and nine are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 43 people hospitalized and two deaths have been reported.

Calhoun County is reporting 106 cases, all are local. The ages range from 15 to 99 years-old. There have been six deaths reported. Officials say 12 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 59 cases. They are 54 residents and five non-residents. The ages range from 9 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and four hospitalizations in Gulf County reported.

Franklin County is reporting 19 cases. There are 18 residents and one non-resident. Ages range from 9 to 77. No deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.

Liberty County is reporting 249 cases of COVID-19. All 249 are residents. The ages range from 10 to 85 years-old. Two people have been hospitalized from the virus and one person has died.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

