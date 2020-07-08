Spay Bay and Bonnie’s Purpose get a check for $11,372.30

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Historic Saint Andrews Waterfront Partnership presented a check to two local animal care groups to help fund their efforts.

During their regular monthly meeting at The Panama City Publishing Co. Museum, the partnership presented representatives for Operation Spay Bay and Bonnie’s Purpose a check for $11,372.32.

The funds will be used for spaying and neutering rescue pets and pets from the public sector. It will also be used to help pet owners who can’t afford it with other things like vaccinations and other preventative measures.

Amy Wetzel of Operation Spay Bay commented, “So we’ll use it for maybe free vaccinations next year, or we’ll use it for, towards our pay it forward fund that we have that we use for people who can’t afford our services at all.”

Jessica Hendrix & Ryan Davis from Bonnie’s Purpose said, “All donations are needed right now just to help rescues as we’re struggling with the other rescues that are not open right now. It has kind of fallen back on us and a couple others.”

Numerous pet shelters and rescue services have shut down since Hurricane Michael and because of the effects of the coronavirus. The remaining operations are in dire need of donations and support services.

