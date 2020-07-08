Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Fewer storms, but more heat in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We will see slightly drier, but also hotter weather over the coming days. Slightly drier air will allow for fewer storms and more sun... which means more heat over the panhandle. Highs will reach near 90 Wednesday, but feels like temps will rise to near 100. The rain chances will be near 30% at the coast and 40% inland. The rain chances will stay on the lower side with temperatures on the higher side through the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

