Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We will see slightly drier, but also hotter weather over the coming days. Slightly drier air will allow for fewer storms and more sun... which means more heat over the panhandle. Highs will reach near 90 Wednesday, but feels like temps will rise to near 100. The rain chances will be near 30% at the coast and 40% inland. The rain chances will stay on the lower side with temperatures on the higher side through the weekend.

