Updated Hurricane Season Forecast Calls For 15 More Named Storms

Colorado State Experts Increase Forecast
Colorado State Forecast
Colorado State Forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - In an update Tuesday from the experts at Colorado State they upped their forecast for named storms by one this season. They are now predicting 20 named storms, 9 of those being hurricanes and of those 9 4 will become major hurricanes. The 20 named storms does include the 5 named storms we have already had so that means we can expect to see 15 more named storms.

You can read the complete report here... Colorado State July 7, 2020 Hurricane Forecast Update

The reason forecast of an active season and for the increase in the forecast mainly lies in two reasons...

1. The tropical Atlantic remains warmer than average

2. The equatorial Pacific is seeing cooling and the possibility of a La Nina developing. La Nina typically leads to a more active Atlantic basin.

3. West Africa Monsoon remains wet despite recent Saharan Dust

The next update from Colorado State comes out August 6.

