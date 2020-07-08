Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

It’s finally a quiet start to our morning on satellite and radar with just a few clouds cruising our skies this morning. We should manage a decent mix of sun and clouds for early morning commuters with no rain chance. So grab the shades, and for most of us, we can leave the umbrellas at home!

It is a warm and humid morning still with temperatures largely in the low 70s inland to upper 70s near 80 on the coast. Dress comfortably for a toasty day ahead as we reach the upper 80s by later this morning to highs near 90 this afternoon with feels like temperatures near 100°.

The frontal boundary and low which have been the cause of the unsettled weather over the Southeast over the past several days is shifting a bit more to the north and east today. With the lack of significant lift over NWFL, we’ll have just daytime heating and a weak sea breeze to try and develop a few afternoon storms today. I’ll be looking north of HWY20 and along I-10 for a few stray or scattered afternoon storms to develop today. Otherwise, the coast should get away without needing the umbrellas today.

While the frontal boundary has shifted slightly north today, we could see it bend a bit further to the south for Thursday and Friday as the low makes its move up the Carolina Coastline. That could lead toward a slightly higher chance for a widespread storm on Thursday and Friday if the front can sink far enough south to give us a bit more lift for storm development.

Rain chances today will be around 40% inland to 20% on the coast. Thursday and Friday’s rain chances rise to around 50% for both the coast and inland.

For today, partly sunny skies with a chance for an inland storm in the afternoon. Highs today reach up to near 90 with a feels like temperature near 100°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running hotter over the next several days with hit or miss storms for Thursday and Friday.

