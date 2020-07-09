Advertisement

Bay County hosting virtual public input meeting on Bay County Skate Park

Bay County leaders and skate park designers will hold a virtual public input meeting Thursday.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday at 6:30 p.m. county leaders and skate park designers are hosting a virtual public meeting to go over designs and get feedback for the new Bay County Skate Park.

The skate park is estimated to be around 18,000 square feet and will be near the Panama City Beach Sports Complex with Team Pain Skate parks behind the design.

The meeting serves as a way for the company to introduce themselves to the community as well as go over multiple design options they’ve drawn up for the park to see what locals like or would like to change.

Officials with Team Pain say when building a skate park, the needs of the community come first.

“We have to key in on what the community wants so we can pinpoint their needs first and design the facility to what they’re looking for,” Owner of Team Pain Skate Parks Tim Payne said. ”Once we get this base information, then we can move forward to creating a conceptual design.”

Down the road, another public input meeting is planned to go over some of the feedback from locals.

To join the meeting click here.

You may be asked to install WEBEX in order to join.

Bay County officials say the Meeting number is 132 054 4919 and if asked for a password enter: HZqPu2eyQ96

