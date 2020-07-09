Advertisement

BDS moves forward with in-person graduation, releases guidlelines

Bay District Schools released more details about the Class of 2020's graduation ceremonies.
By Jordan McCool
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay District School graduations will take place in-person this month, but ceremonies will look a little different amid the pandemic.

Tickets will be required to attend all ceremonies. Capacity for each graduation will be limited to 50%. The location of the ceremony and class size will determine the number of tickets graduates will get. Tickets need to be picked up at the graduate’s high school.

This is a breakdown of graduation dates for Bay District High Schools.
Arnold grads will get seven tickets for families or friends to attend graduation. Students can pick up graduation tickets in the school lobby from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, July 13, through Thursday, July 16. No tickets will be distributed on graduation day.

Rutherford High School’s principal said a ticket distribution will take place on Thursday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the school. Seniors will be allowed to take up to 15 tickets. Tickets will be available in the front office starting Monday, July 13.

Mosley grads will have up to 6 tickets. Additional tickets may be requested but will only be filled on an as-available basis.

Bay High School seniors can pick up graduation tickets the week of July 13-16 at the front of the school from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Only one person should be sent to pick up tickets. Each senior will receive 12 tickets. No extra tickets will be available this year due to COVID restrictions.

Rosenwald High School will have two tickets available per graduate. Each ticket holder will have assigned seating.

Seating will be blocked off every other row at ceremonies. For inside graduations, temperature checks and masks will be required.

For outside ceremonies, only the graduates will have their temperature checked. Masks won’t be required for outdoor graduations, but seating on the visitor side will be dedicated for people who do choose to wear one. The home side will be for attendees who are not wearing a mask.

“To give them an opportunity to walk across the stage, to be able to have that moment of accomplishment,” Arnold High School Principal, Britt Smith said. “This is the beginning of the next phase of their lives, it helps to bring closure to their public K through 12 education and it helps to send them now off to the military, college, or the world of work.”

All graduation ceremonies will be streamed online. Officials ask if people are sick to please stay home. For more information regarding graduation ceremonies visit the district’s website.

