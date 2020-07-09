Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County offering affordable swim lessons

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County is continuing to offer affordable swim lessons this summer. Jordan McCool was live from the Boys and Girls of Bay County Aquatics Center in Panama City with the details.

CEO Hank Hill says now is the perfect time for parents and guardians to call.

There is still one session left in July, which takes place from July 20 to July 30. Those classes will be for levels one through four and will take place Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

In response to COVID-19, the organization has lowered its prices. For club members, it is $10 per two-week session. For non-members, it is $25 per two-week session.

Hill says there will also be sessions coming up next month.

If you have any questions, Hill encourages people to call the aquatics center at (850) 624-9573.

For more information, watch Jordan’s full interview or visit the Boys & Girls Club of Bay County Website.

