Deputies investigate fatal porch fire in Okaloosa County

Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal fire on the porch of a vacant trailer.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal fire that occurred on the porch of a vacant trailer in Okaloosa County.

Deputies said upon arrival, they found a person ablaze and already deceased at the trailer located off Racetrack Road near Fort Walton Beach.

At this time, sheriff’s deputies don’t know the identity of the person found dead on scene; however, an autopsy is scheduled for July 9.

We’re told residents living in that area say homeless people sometimes stayed at the trailer located at 441 Pinecrest Lane in the Pinecrest Mobile Home Park.

Officials aren’t sure how the fire was started, but they said three Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies were treated for smoke inhalation at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. All three have since been released.

Anyone with information regarding Thursday’s fatal fire is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crimestoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

