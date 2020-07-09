Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

PHOENIX (AP) — A national organization that aims to boost Latino voter turnout is launching a $10 million campaign in several 2020 battleground states. The campaign by Mi Familia Vota is starting in Arizona and Florida, where Democrats hope to swing votes toward their presumptive presidential nominee, Joe Biden. Both major political parties are courting Latino voters this year. The advertising campaign announced Thursday comes amid growing concerns about Latino turnout in a year when that community has been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus.

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed when the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a semitrailer at a Florida toll booth. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Wednesday on The Florida Turnpike near Leesburg. The semitrailer was stopped in a toll lane with an attendant when the other vehicle failed to slow and slammed into the back of the trailer. A passenger in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Police have identified the Florida man who they say shot and killed an 11-year-old girl and her father over a dispute about a dog. Port St. Lucie police said 82-year-old Ronald Delserro had two handguns when he walked into Alexander Hansman’s home Monday, killing him and Hansman’s daughter, Harper. A police press release Wednesday said authorities received a 911 call from Harper, stating a neighbor was shooting inside the home. After a shootout with police, Delserro was found dead, but his cause of death hasn't been determined. An officer was shot and later released from the hospital. Police said the shooting happened over a dispute about Delserro's dog.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate has been put to death for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago. That ends a five-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest capital punishment state because of the coronavirus pandemic. Billy Joe Wardlow received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1993 killing of Carl Cole at Cole’s East Texas home. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop the 45-year-old man’s execution. Wardlow was the first Texas inmate to be executed since Feb. 6. He was the second inmate in the U.S. to be put to death since the country began to reopen.