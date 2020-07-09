Jackson County passes the 500 mark for coronavirus cases

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Jackson County surpassed the 500 mark for COVID-19 cases after 89 cases were added Wednesday, but they have an explanation for the recent spike.

“We have a local prison facility who tested recently and had 74 new additional cases. Those we’re uploaded yesterday,” said Florida Department of Health Jackson County Administrators Sandy Martin.

Officials say the local prison plans on shipping inmates to another prison in the state. Sandy martin with the Florida Department of Health In Jackson County said they have more than 40 hospitalizations at their local hospital and surge plans are in place if they need more beds.

“So far we’ve been able to handle all patients coming to Jackson County hospital,” said Martin. “We’ve been able to handle COVID-19 patients as well as others. There are contingency plans with all hospitals to share with one another when they have to transport out but we have not had to do that yet in Jackson.”

Martin said they're giving out information, doing COVID-19 testing and providing masks to the community to help prevent the spread.

“These masks are important to prevent the spread of COVID-19 because they contain any droplets when you speak cough or sneeze. It also helps when you can’t maintain a 6 foot distance from other people,” said Martin.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.