Advertisement

Jackson County passes the 500 mark for coronavirus cases

A one day spike in coronavirus cases in Jackson County. Find out how many new cases the county is reporting Jackson County.
A one day spike in coronavirus cases in Jackson County. Find out how many new cases the county is reporting Jackson County.(Jarell Baker)
By Jarell Baker
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Jackson County surpassed the 500 mark for COVID-19 cases after 89 cases were added Wednesday, but they have an explanation for the recent spike.

“We have a local prison facility who tested recently and had 74 new additional cases. Those we’re uploaded yesterday,” said Florida Department of Health Jackson County Administrators Sandy Martin.

Officials say the local prison plans on shipping inmates to another prison in the state. Sandy martin with the Florida Department of Health In Jackson County said they have more than 40 hospitalizations at their local hospital and surge plans are in place if they need more beds.

“So far we’ve been able to handle all patients coming to Jackson County hospital,” said Martin. “We’ve been able to handle COVID-19 patients as well as others. There are contingency plans with all hospitals to share with one another when they have to transport out but we have not had to do that yet in Jackson.”

Martin said they're giving out information, doing COVID-19 testing and providing masks to the community to help prevent the spread.

“These masks are important to prevent the spread of COVID-19 because they contain any droplets when you speak cough or sneeze. It also helps when you can’t maintain a 6 foot distance from other people,” said Martin.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Annual Junior Lifeguard Camp - Summertime Learning

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
In this week's Summertime Learning segment, Jordan McCool brings us a closer look at this year's Junior Lifeguard Camp in Panama City Beach. Another camp will be offered toward the end of July as well.

News

Affordable Swim Lessons Available In Panama City Beach

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool was live at the Panama City Beach Aquatic Center with more on affordable swim lessons being offered by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County this month.

News

Body of diver recovered in Jackson County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Jackson County Sheriff's officials say a diver drowned while cave diving in Marianna.

News

Remembering Charlie Daniels

Updated: 8 hours ago
Locals remember the impact Charlie Daniels made on the Panhandle.

Latest News

News

Local College Enrollment Numbers

Updated: 8 hours ago
Enrollment is steady at local colleges despite the pandemic.

News

Walton County Graduation Plans

Updated: 8 hours ago
Freeport students express concerns over Walton County Schools graduation plans.

News

Jackson County COVID-19 Increase

Updated: 8 hours ago
How Jackson County is handling the COVID-19 increase there.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Slightly better rain chances return to the forecast Thursday

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
More summer heat with a better chance of storms on Thursday

News

Walton County students express concerns over graduation plans

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Walton County School District officials say each high school will make its own plans for graduation.