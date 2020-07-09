Body of diver recovered in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Jackson County Sheriff’s officials recovered the body of a man they say accidentally drowned while cave diving at Merritts Mill Pond in Marianna.

Officials say it happened early Wednesday morning. The diver’s family contacted Sheriff’s Officials around 10 a.m. when they noticed he didn’t return.

Expert cave diver Edd Sorenson came to assist deputies during the search around noon. Sorenson said they found the diver’s boat near the caves and saw no air bubbles coming from inside the cave. He said when he got in the water, he was able to track down the diver’s body by following the primary reel line, which helps divers move throughout the caves.

“I started following it down and it goes to a couple restrictions,” said Sorenson. “Drops down a chimney that’s 12 foot in diameter. As I was descending down, there was the body right there. He was really close to making it out, probably less than 120 feet from the entrance.”

Jackson County Sheriff’s officials said the body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office. They are not releasing any information about the diver’s identity at this time.

