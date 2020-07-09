Advertisement

Junior Lifeguard Camp offered in Panama City Beach

By Jordan McCool
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Lifeguards have an important job making sure residents and visitors are safe while enjoying the sandy beaches. For this week’s Summertime Learning, we checked out Junior Lifeguard Camp, where kids learn the ins and outs of life-guarding and beach safety.

”We have the world’s most beautiful beaches, it’s what our community is, so we have a duty to educate the public and this is a great way to do that,” Beach Safety Director for Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Wil Spivey said.

Living by the world’s most beautiful beaches makes the annual Junior Lifeguard Camp pretty popular among kids. The camp focuses on the importance of beach safety while incorporating water activities.

”They’re getting a great workout, they’re learning how to be safer on the water and helping us educate others,” Spivey said.

Kids get to swim, run and surf while learning important information lifeguards need to know on the job.

”We go through everything from how to make rescues to flags, water conditions, rip currents, CPR, first aid,” Spivey said.

Camps are limited to 20 kids per class with a morning and afternoon session to separate kids by their age group. Kids are having fun and learning crucial information to stay safe while spending time at the beach.

The Junior Lifeguard Camp will be offered again from July 20 through July 24. For more information visit the Panama City Beach website.

