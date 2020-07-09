Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida reports highest single-day jump in COVID-19 deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is marking another grim coronavirus milestone when health officials reported 120 new deaths from the coronavirus — the highest one-day jump yet amid a surge in new infections. The number of deaths announced Thursday was the highest since the 113 reported in early May. The cumulative death toll has now surpassed 4,000 as new infections climbed by nearly 9,000 to more than 229,000. Meanwhile, the number of new jobless claims in Florida continues falling — dipping by more than 67,000 last week — amid fresh worries that the ranks of the unemployed could again swell as restaurants and other establishments re-close to stave off new infections.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TELEVISION STATION

9 employees of Miami TV station test positive for COVID-19

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (AP) — Nine employees of a Miami-area television station have tested positive for COVID-19. WPLG announced on Wednesday that the station is taking every precaution, including the testing of 147 employees and their family members this week. Many of the station’s employees are quarantined at home, including news anchor Nicole Perez and her reporter husband Roy Ramos, and anchor Louis Aguirre, who all tested positive. Perez told the station that she’s feeling cold-like symptoms and has felt run-down. She says she's more concerned about her husband, whose symptoms have been far worse.

POLICE CHIEF REMOVED-FLORIDA

Ft. Lauderdale police chief removed amid protest criticism

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The police chief in Fort Lauderdale has been removed from office as the agency has come under criticism for tactics during racial injustice protests. Fort Lauderdale police spokesman Maj. Frank Sousa said Thursday the decision was made by the city’s manager. It was not immediately clear why Rick Maglione is being replaced as the department's leader. Maglione had served as chief since 2016. The department recently has come under criticism for officers’ tactics during racial injustice protests, including a video showing officers laughing while firing rubber bullets into a crowd. Taking over as chief on an interim basis is Karen Dietrich, who was the assistant chief. Maglione will remain with the department.

ELECTION 2020-LATINO VOTERS

Latino group launches $10M campaign to boost voter turnout

PHOENIX (AP) — A national organization that aims to boost Latino voter turnout is launching a $10 million campaign in several 2020 battleground states. The campaign by Mi Familia Vota is starting in Arizona and Florida, where Democrats hope to swing votes toward their presumptive presidential nominee, Joe Biden. Both major political parties are courting Latino voters this year. The advertising campaign announced Thursday comes amid growing concerns about Latino turnout in a year when that community has been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus.

RACIAL INEQUALITY-AP EXPLAINS-CONFEDERATE FLAGS

AP Explains: Confederate flags draw differing responses

Public pressure amid protests over racial inequality forced Mississippi to furl its Confederate-inspired state flag for good, yet Georgia’s flag is based on another Confederate design and lives on. Why the difference? The Confederacy used more than one flag while it was fighting the United States to preserve slavery. Most of the designs are largely forgotten more than 150 years after the Civil War ended. The best-known Confederate flag is red with a blue X and stars. It was adopted by white supremacists and heritage groups, and that's the kind of emblem Mississippi used. Confederate national flags are often relegated to museums.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THEME-PARKS

Parades, close-ups with Mickey out as Disney World reopens

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — "The Most Magical Place on Earth” will look different to visitors who have previously visited Walt Disney World. Changes aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus will be in place when two of Disney's four parks open this weekend. There will be no fireworks shows or parades, and visitors will be getting temperature checks when they enter. Everyone has to wear a mask and maintain social distance. No hopping between parks is allowed and visitors will need reservations. The parks are reopening even as Florida is seeing an upswing in confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Disney World is in a labor dispute with actors.

FATAL BIKE CRASH

Teen riding in cart pulled by bike dies days after crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old Florida teen has died more than a week after he was hit by a car while riding in a shopping cart that was being pulled by a bicycle. The crash occurred June 30 in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials say Shamal Alzie died Saturday. He was riding in a cart attached by a plastic grocery bag to a bicycle pedaled by a 16-year-old boy when a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Alvardo Nathan Bauld hit them. The impact separated the cart from the bike and sent Alezie onto the vehicle’s hood and windshield.

FATAL CRASH-TOLL BOOTH

1 killed after crashing into semitrailer at toll booth

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed when the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a semitrailer at a Florida toll booth. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Wednesday on The Florida Turnpike near Leesburg. The semitrailer was stopped in a toll lane with an attendant when the other vehicle failed to slow and slammed into the back of the trailer. A passenger in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

FATAL NEIGHBOR DISPUTE

Florida police identify 3 killed in dispute over dog

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Police have identified the Florida man who they say shot and killed an 11-year-old girl and her father over a dispute about a dog. Port St. Lucie police said 82-year-old Ronald Delserro had two handguns when he walked into Alexander Hansman’s home Monday, killing him and Hansman’s daughter, Harper. A police press release Wednesday said authorities received a 911 call from Harper, stating a neighbor was shooting inside the home. After a shootout with police, Delserro was found dead, but his cause of death hasn't been determined. An officer was shot and later released from the hospital. Police said the shooting happened over a dispute about Delserro's dog.

MUSIC-CANNONBALL ADDERLEY-RECORDING

Rare Cannonball Adderley 1966 Seattle concerts going digital

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A rare collection of previously unissued recordings by legendary jazz saxophonist Cannonball Adderley is becoming more accessible thanks to two small jazz labels. Vancouver, Canada-based Cellar Music Group’s imprint Reel to Real and New York distributor la reserve records are scheduled Friday to release a digital version of Adderley performing at Seattle’s Penthouse jazz club. “Cannonball Adderley’s Swingin’ in Seattle: Live at the Penthouse” features the jazz great’s quintet captured live on radio in 1966 and 1967 over four performances. A previous version of the collection was released in 2018 on a limited vinyl edition.