Local colleges seeing steady enrollment numbers for fall semester

Officials with Gulf Coast State College and FSU PC say enrollment numbers are staying steady.
Officials with Gulf Coast State College and FSU PC say enrollment numbers are staying steady.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Officials with Gulf Coast State College and FSU PC say student enrollment numbers for the fall are staying steady.

“We are looking strong for fall,” said Dean of FSU PC Doctor Randy Hanna. “Our applications are up for the fall, our admits are up for the fall, and our enrollment is up for the fall.”

At Gulf Coast, they say some are coming into the enrollment office while others are taking advantage of new online services.

“We have expanded our virtual opportunities,” said Associate Director of Enrollment Services for Gulf Coast Merissa Hudson. “A lot of our services are available online. We’re seeing a lot of traffic utilizing those services, but they’re registering and they’re coming and we’re glad to have them.”

Officials also say they’re reaching out to recently graduated high school seniors online, through social media, and in the mail about enrollment.

They say they’re also reaching out to those whose regular semester may have been interrupted by the pandemic.

“If they went off to college and are coming back and are going to stay home for the fall semester or spring semester, we’re here to support them through that process and do whatever we can to allow them to continue their educational journey,” said Executive Director of Community Engagement for Gulf Coast Katie McCurdy.

Gulf Coast and FSU PC officials say while numbers are steady so far, it’s too early to tell if the pandemic will have any major effects on total enrollment numbers.

“Some of our students will probably wait and see how things will turn out for summer so we’ll have a better look at that end number by the time we get closer to the beginning of the fall semester,” said Hudson.

Gulf Coast will host its Super Saturday registration event on August 1.

For more details on how to register at Gulf Coast click here.

For more on registering at FSU PC click here.

