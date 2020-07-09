Advertisement

New deaths reported in Thursday’s COVID-19 update

The latest report shows new deaths in two local counties.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Florida has 232,718 cases reported. There are 229,367 cases involving Florida residents and 3,351 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 4,009 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 940 cases. This includes 905 residents and 35 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 95 years-old. Five people have died from the virus and 44 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 1,015 cases. This includes 997 residents, one Floridian in another state, and 17 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. The new report shows one new death, bringing the total to ten people who have died from the virus. 69 residents have had to be hospitalized and one non-resident.

Walton County is reporting 434 cases. 388 of the cases are residents and 46 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. Nine deaths from the virus have been reported and 33 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 140 cases. 136 are residents and four are non-residents. Their ages range between 6 to 99 years-old. 23 people have been hospitalized and 13 people have died in the county.

Holmes County has 212 cases. There are 208 residents and four are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 83 years-old. There have been seven hospitalizations in Holmes County reported.

Jackson County is reporting 517 cases. There are 508 local cases and nine are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 50 people hospitalized and two deaths have been reported.

Calhoun County is reporting 106 cases, all are local. The ages range from 15 to 99 years-old. There is one new death being reported, bringing the total to 7. Officials say 12 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 66 cases. They are 61 residents and five non-residents. The ages range from 2 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and 5 hospitalizations in Gulf County reported.

Franklin County is reporting 24 cases. There are 23 residents and one non-resident. Ages range from 9 to 85. No deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.

Liberty County is reporting 257 cases of COVID-19. All 249 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Two people have been hospitalized from the virus and one person has died.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

