Advertisement

Texas officer runs into burning mobile home to save 8-year-old boy

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA/CNN) - A Texas police officer is being praised for rushing to the rescue and saving an 8-year-old boy from a mobile home fire.

Officer Joshua Gonzales with Socorro Police says his mind was running a thousand miles an hour as he arrived on scene at a mobile home fire Monday night. No one was in the home engulfed in flames, but the one next door, close enough to get scorched, was occupied.

When Gonzales heard there were people inside, he immediately rushed in to help. He says he found two adults, one of whom was 75, and an 8-year-old boy.

“It was well within my heart and soul to run in and try to get these people out,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales says he grabbed the boy and ran out while an off-duty firefighter escorted the adults out.

Witness Cristobal Marin recorded video of the scene and the rescue.

“All of a sudden, I see this small cloud of gray smoke just come up, caught my attention. Then, all of a sudden, right after it, followed this big cloud of black smoke,” Marin said. “What caught my attention instantly... is there’s a police officer that came out right behind the flames.”

Gonzales says the 8-year-old was sad about his football cleats being lost in the fire, so he told him he would buy him new ones.

“We have to see that there’s still good in humanity, good in people,” Marin said.

The boy did not require medical attention. The 75-year-old was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

About 30 firefighters worked to put out the flames. Officials say the mobile home was a complete loss. They also indicated the cause of the fire was not immediately known and would be under investigation.

The Red Cross was helping the displaced residents.

*** Press Release *** The Socorro Police Department expresses gratitude to the community members and Officer Gonzalez...

Posted by City of Socorro, Texas on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVIA, Cristobal Marin via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases jump in worst-hit trio of US, Brazil and India

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jovana Gec and Nick Perry
The virus isn't slowing in the three worst-affected countries: the United States, Brazil and India. They account for more than 60% of new cases globally.

National Politics

Supreme Court ruling on Trump’s tax records expected

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The high-stakes dispute, which could be resolved Thursday, tests the balance of power between the White House and Congress, as well as Trump's claim that he can't be investigated while he holds office.

National

Sheriff: Actress Naya Rivera missing in SoCal lake

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015.

National

'Every officer has a heart': Texas officer speaks out after rescuing child from house fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The officer says the boy was sad about his football cleats being lost in the fire, so he told him he would buy him new ones.

Latest News

National

Most important factor in schools reopening is controlling COVID-19 in community, official says

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Despite threats made by the president, the White House doesn't have the ability to unilaterally slash current federal funding for schools.

News

Body of diver recovered in Jackson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Jackson County Sheriff's officials say a diver drowned while cave diving in Marianna.

National

Trump threatens funding to schools that don't reopen in fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The president also criticized the CDC's reopening guidelines, calling them "very tough and expensive" as well as "impractical."

National

Woman, 59, falls to her death near popular viewing area at Grand Canyon

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials say about a dozen people die at the Grand Canyon each year, including deaths from heart attacks and other medical issues.

National

Woman falls to her death while hiking off trail with family at Grand Canyon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Officials say about a dozen people die at the Grand Canyon each year, including deaths from heart attacks and other medical issues.

National

Atlanta mayor mandates face masks in city

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Officials across Georgia have been increasingly voicing worries that hospitals are filling and government-run testing sites are being overrun amid a coronavirus surge.