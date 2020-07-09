Advertisement

Walton County students express concerns over graduation plans

Walton County seniors are expressing concerns over graduation plans.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students at one Walton County high school are shocked after they say graduation plans were made without student input.

At Freeport High School, students were sent a survey asking them if they would participate in a drive-in graduation ceremony.

If they selected 'no' they were told they could pick up their diplomas from the school.

Some students say they felt as if the school didn't listen to them.

“The past four years we’ve all worked very hard, our teachers have always said, ‘all the work that you put in will all be worth it when you walk across the stage and throw your hats in the air with your friends,’ so, I know it’s no one’s fault in particular that this is happening, but it doesn’t feel right to just have a drive-in graduation,” said Adelle Strickland, Freeport High School Senior Class Vice President.

Walton County School District officials said graduation plans are left up to each school.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

