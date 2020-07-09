Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The heat continues on your Thursday with highs expected to reach 86-91. Feels like temps could hit 95-100. The bigger story though will be the return of scattered storms to the forecast. Expect a better chance of rain both at the coast (40%) and inland (60%) so don’t be surprised if you don’t hear some rumbles of thunder. The general trend as we move into the weekend will be for a typical summer pattern with spotty storms and hot temps in the 90s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.