Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Higher rain chances return for your Thursday
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The heat continues on your Thursday with highs expected to reach 86-91. Feels like temps could hit 95-100. The bigger story though will be the return of scattered storms to the forecast. Expect a better chance of rain both at the coast (40%) and inland (60%) so don’t be surprised if you don’t hear some rumbles of thunder. The general trend as we move into the weekend will be for a typical summer pattern with spotty storms and hot temps in the 90s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
More summer heat with a better chance of storms on Thursday

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ryan Michaels
We'll see drier conditions today with only a stray inland storm possible in the afternoon and hot highs near 90°.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
More heat and fewer storms are in the forecast

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
Rain chances are on the decrease with temperatures on the increase

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Periodic scattered storms across the Panhandle today with otherwise mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Here's a look at the rain chances and heat over the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
Scattered storms will remain in the forecast

Weather Forecast

Monday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Scattered, periodic, showers and thunderstorms pass through the Panhandle today.

Weather Forecast

TGIF Forecast!

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Hot and humid conditions for our Friday under partly sunny skies with widely scattered afternoon storms.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return today, especially during the midday and afternoon with otherwise warm and humid highs near 90°.