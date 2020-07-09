Advertisement

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms(WJHG)
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We got off to a wet start further inland this morning, and we could see showers and thunderstorms throughout the rest of the day as well.

Storms will move closer to the coast during the early to mid afternoon hours today, primarily from 3-5 pm. The good news is they won’t last too long, and by sunset conditions should begin drying across the Panhandle (although a few pop up storms are possible through the evening as well.) Highs today will remain slightly cooler than they have been recently, rising into the upper 80s for the most part.

Regular summer shower chances are in store for tomorrow and the weekend as well, with higher chances arriving by Monday. Highs will warm back up into the 90s by Friday.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

