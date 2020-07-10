Advertisement

2020 Southern Pine Beetle Assistance and Prevention Program available to Northwest Florida

Landowners in Northwest Florida are able to apply for the 2020 Southern Pine Beetle Assistance and Prevention Program from the Florida Forest Service.
Landowners in Northwest Florida are able to apply for the 2020 Southern Pine Beetle Assistance and Prevention Program from the Florida Forest Service.(Florida Forest Service)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - Landowners in Northwest Florida are able to apply for the 2020 Southern Pine Beetle Assistance and Prevention Program from the Florida Forest Service.

This program is open to non-industrial, private forest landowners in Florida’s 44 northern counties, the known range of the southern pine beetle. Landowners can apply through August 6, 2020.

“Pine forests are an essential part of Florida’s ecosystem,” Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said. “Helping landowners take preventative action significantly reduces the risk and impacts associated with the southern pine beetle and is critical to preserving the benefits that forests provide Floridians and visitors alike.”

Florida Forest Service officials say the southern pine beetle is one of the most economically devastating forest pests of the Southeast. They say since 2015, more than 460 southern pine beetle infestations have killed 2,200 acres of trees.

“Southern pine beetle activity is relatively low in Florida right now, but it can increase rapidly,” State Forester and Director of the Florida Forest Service Erin Albury said. “Awareness is key, and we want to help landowners improve the health and productivity of their pine forests.”

The program is supported through a grant by the United States Forest Service. It provides incentive payments for landowners who conduct a first pulpwood thinning and offers partial cost reimbursement for activities such as prescribed burning, mechanical underbrush treatments, and the planting of longleaf or slash pine instead of the loblolly pine, the beetle’s preferred species.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jackson County Health Department announces COVID-19 testing dates

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Starting next week, the Jackson County Health Department will offer drive-thru testing.

News

Union Soldier Monument Dedicated

Updated: 1 hours ago
The City of Lynn Haven dedicated the fourth and final plaque on the Union Soldier Monument

News

New mobile testing date announced for Okaloosa County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Okaloosa County Health Department has announced a new mobile testing event for the coronavirus COVID-19 next week.

News

Additional COVID-19 results reported at Walton Co. Jail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Walton County Jail has received more COVID-19 test results back for its inmates.

Latest News

News

New hotline created for families of Walton County Jail inmates

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
An information line is now available for families who's loved ones are currently incarcerated at the Walton County Jail.

News

Two arrested after prostitution investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Two women are facing charges after police began investigating alleged prostitution.

News

Bay County reporting more than 1,000 COVID-19 positive cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

News

New manatee and turtle decals from FWC released

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released the 2020 manatee and sea turtle decal designs.

News

UPDATE: Bicyclist killed overnight in Destin has been identified

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A bicyclist is dead and two other people are injured after an overnight accident in Destin.

News

Anchorage Children’s Home hosting mobile food pantry Friday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A large food distribution event will take place in Panama City Friday morning.