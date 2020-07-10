Advertisement

Anchorage Children’s Home hosting mobile food pantry Friday

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Panama City Mall and continue until supplies run out.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Anchorage Children’s Home is partnering with several organizations for a large food distribution event Friday morning.

Organizers say the mobile food pantry will take place starting at 10 a.m. at the Panama City Mall and continue until supplies run out. They say it will be a “no contact” drive-thru where families can drive up and receive a full box of food. Recipients will need to bring a valid form of Florida ID with them.

Partnering with Feeding the Gulf Coast, the United Cajun Navy, the Panama City Mall, and UPS, organizers expect to hand out nearly 40,000 pounds of food and feed hundreds of local families.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

