Advertisement

Bay County reporting more than 1,000 COVID-19 positive cases

Health officials say 4,203 people have died from the virus in the state.
Health officials say 4,203 people have died from the virus in the state.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 244,151 cases reported. There are 240,710 cases involving Florida residents and 3,441 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 4,203 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 1,027 cases. This includes 990 residents and 37 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 95 years-old. Five people have died from the virus and 48 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 1,083 cases. This includes 1,065 residents, one Floridian in another state, and 17 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. Ten people who have died from the virus. 72 people have had to be hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 484 cases. 436 of the cases are residents and 48 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. Nine deaths from the virus have been reported and 35 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 147 cases. 143 are residents and four are non-residents. Their ages range between 3 to 99 years-old. 24 people have been hospitalized and 13 people have died in the county.

Holmes County has 223 cases. There are 218 residents and five are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 93 years-old. There have been seven hospitalizations in Holmes County reported.

Jackson County is reporting 556 cases. There are 547 local cases and nine are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 52 people hospitalized and two deaths have been reported.

Calhoun County is reporting 133 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 12 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 79 cases. They are 74 residents and five non-residents. The ages range from 2 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and six hospitalizations in Gulf County reported.

Franklin County is reporting 25 cases. There are 24 residents and one non-resident. Ages range from 9 to 85. No deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.

Liberty County is reporting 262 cases of COVID-19. All 262 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Three people have been hospitalized from the virus and one person has died.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New manatee and turtle decals from FWC released

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released the 2020 manatee and sea turtle decal designs.

News

Bicyclist killed and two other injured in Destin crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A bicyclist is dead and two other people are injured after an overnight accident in Destin.

News

Anchorage Children’s Home hosting mobile food pantry Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A large food distribution event will take place in Panama City Friday morning.

News

Suspect dead after officer involved shooting at Laketown Wharf

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan McCool and WJHG Newsroom
A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting at Laketown Wharf in Panama City Beach Friday morning.

Latest News

News

Panama City Beach Police Chief On Officer Involved Shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Panama City Beach Police Chief Drew Whitman shares the details of an early morning officer-involved shooting in Panama City Beach. One man is dead after what began as a domestic violence incident at Laketown Wharf.

News

Panama City Beach city leaders talk about possible mandatory mask mandate, closing a portion of the beach and more

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Panama City Beach leaders talked about the possibility of a mask ordinance, closing a portion of the beach, the Summer Concert Series.

News

Faces & Places: The W.L. Folkes Building

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Wake Conference

Updated: 11 hours ago
How local young people are continuing to worship despite church camp closures.

News

Removing Statute of Limitation for Sexual Battery on Minor's

Updated: 11 hours ago
Donna's Law passed unanimously and has taken effect.

News

Panama City Beach City Council 7/9

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Panama City Beach City Council made some announcements including: No mask mandate, overnight beach closure, and canceling the summer concert series.