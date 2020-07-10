Bay County reporting more than 1,000 COVID-19 positive cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 244,151 cases reported. There are 240,710 cases involving Florida residents and 3,441 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 4,203 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 1,027 cases. This includes 990 residents and 37 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 95 years-old. Five people have died from the virus and 48 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 1,083 cases. This includes 1,065 residents, one Floridian in another state, and 17 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. Ten people who have died from the virus. 72 people have had to be hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 484 cases. 436 of the cases are residents and 48 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. Nine deaths from the virus have been reported and 35 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 147 cases. 143 are residents and four are non-residents. Their ages range between 3 to 99 years-old. 24 people have been hospitalized and 13 people have died in the county.

Holmes County has 223 cases. There are 218 residents and five are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 93 years-old. There have been seven hospitalizations in Holmes County reported.

Jackson County is reporting 556 cases. There are 547 local cases and nine are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 52 people hospitalized and two deaths have been reported.

Calhoun County is reporting 133 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 12 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 79 cases. They are 74 residents and five non-residents. The ages range from 2 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and six hospitalizations in Gulf County reported.

Franklin County is reporting 25 cases. There are 24 residents and one non-resident. Ages range from 9 to 85. No deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.

Liberty County is reporting 262 cases of COVID-19. All 262 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Three people have been hospitalized from the virus and one person has died.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.