Bicyclist killed and two other injured in Destin crash

A bicyclist is dead and two others are injured after a accident in Destin.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG) - A bicyclist is dead and two other are injured after a crash in Destin.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for witnesses in connection with a fatal accident in Destin overnight that took the life of a bicyclist and injured two people in a car.

Officers responded just before midnight to a call of a man in the roadway in the area of Harbor Boulevard and Beach Drive. The adult male was dead when deputies arrived.

According to officers, a vehicle also struck a tree, injuring two people, who were both taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

Police say Westbound lanes of Highway 98 in the area were closed for approximately six hours.

The investigation is ongoing and OCSO IS asking anyone who witnessed the accident or who has information to please contact the agency at 850.651.7400.

