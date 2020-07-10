Bicyclist killed and two other injured in Destin crash

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG) - A bicyclist is dead and two other are injured after a crash in Destin.

Officers responded just before midnight to a call of a man in the roadway in the area of Harbor Boulevard and Beach Drive. The adult male was dead when deputies arrived.

According to officers, a vehicle also struck a tree, injuring two people, who were both taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

Police say Westbound lanes of Highway 98 in the area were closed for approximately six hours.

The investigation is ongoing and OCSO IS asking anyone who witnessed the accident or who has information to please contact the agency at 850.651.7400.

