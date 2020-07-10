FL Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:

02-13-14-29-39, Cash Ball: 1

(two, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

2-3

(two, three)

4-8

(four, eight)

9-8-3

(nine, eight, three)

8-4-4

(eight, four, four)

6-6-8-9

(six, six, eight, nine)

4-5-2-0

(four, five, two, zero)

5-3-3-1-7

(five, three, three, one, seven)

6-2-5-9-0

(six, two, five, nine, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $79 million