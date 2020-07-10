Friday Morning Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We’re in store for more showers and storms today, and much hotter conditions as well.

A heat advisory is in effect for most of the Panhandle today, with heat indices reaching as high as 105 degrees. Conditions will cool off some later in the afternoon as showers and thunderstorms develop, drifting towards the coast around 4-5. Rain should dissipate later into the evening after sundown.

You can watch my full forecast above.

