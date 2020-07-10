Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

YULEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 57-year-old Florida man is accused of calling 911 and threatening to kill people attending a house party. Nassau County Sheriff's deputies went to the home on Thursday night after they say he threatened to shoot up the party and “kill a bunch of children." An arrest report says it turns out Schuler was in an upstairs bedroom at the home where the party was taking place. Deputies say he was extremely intoxicated. Schuler was charged with making threats to kill and misuse of the 911 system. Jail records don't list a lawyer for him.

MIAMI (AP) — Florida appeared to be successfully “flattening the curve" of new coronavirus cases in the spring after its bars, gyms and beaches closed. But two months after businesses began reopening, the state is facing an alarming surge in COVID-19. On Thursday, officials reported 120 deaths in one day, the highest number since the previous record of 113 in early May. Hospitals in June and July have seen their numbers of coronavirus patients triple, with new patients outpacing those being discharged. Hospital networks are scrambling to hire more health care workers to expand their COVID units and some have said they would again halt or reduce nonemergency procedures to free up space.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida reported 93 more deaths as the pandemic continues to spread. The state’s total caseload grew by another 11,433 people infected. Florida's rate of deaths per day is approaching what it saw in its deadliest period, in May. More than 4,100 people with COVID-19 have died in Florida so far, and the state's total caseload tops 240,000. A doctor's group, Physicians for Social Responsibility, wants Gov. Ron DeSantis to require mask-wearing in public statewide. The Republican, following the lead of President Donald Trump, has resisted that, saying local governments must decide what's best.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Office of Congressional Ethics has ended a preliminary investigation without taking action against a Florida congressman who is paying a former legal client and donor $5,000 a month to rent space for his district office. The independent office found insufficient evidence to continue the case against GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, who was accused of a possible violation of House rules that say lawmakers should not lease from people with whom they have had a professional or legal relationship. Gaetz has been leasing space from Collier Merrill, a Pensacola real estate developer under an arrangement Gaetz said was approved by House officials.