Jackson County Health Department announces COVID-19 testing dates

A member of the National Guard prepares for drive thru COVID-19 testing at C.B. Smith Park Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Starting next week, the Jackson County Health Department will offer drive-thru coronavirus COVID-19 testing.

Testing will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout July at the Jackson County Health Department in Marianna from 9 to 11 a.m. Health officials say the tests will be provided at no cost to the person getting the test.

Health officials ask people to bring a valid form of identification and be prepared to answer a few questions related to their health. They anticipate results to come back within five days.

Cloth face masks will also be available at no cost to people who would like them.

The Jackson County Health Department will hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing through out the month of July.
