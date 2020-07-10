Jackson County Health Department announces COVID-19 testing dates

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Starting next week, the Jackson County Health Department will offer drive-thru coronavirus COVID-19 testing.

Testing will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout July at the Jackson County Health Department in Marianna from 9 to 11 a.m. Health officials say the tests will be provided at no cost to the person getting the test.

Health officials ask people to bring a valid form of identification and be prepared to answer a few questions related to their health. They anticipate results to come back within five days.

Cloth face masks will also be available at no cost to people who would like them.

The Jackson County Health Department will hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing through out the month of July. (Florida Department of Health in Jackson County)

