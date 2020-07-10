Advertisement

Jaguars announce 25% stadium capacity for football season

The Jaguars gave an update Friday on what the fall season will look like at the Jacksonville stadium.
The Jaguars gave an update Friday on what the fall season will look like at the Jacksonville stadium.(Associated Press)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJHG) - Friday morning, the Jaguars released an update to season ticket members regarding the 2020 season.

In the update, officials say the stadium will only be at 25 percent capacity at each home game in 2020. They say once the season begins, any future increase in capacity will depend on developments on the health and safety front. The Jaguars say people who attend games in 2020 will be required to wear masks. There will be cashless payment for most exchanges as well. Officials also say there will be more hand sanitizing stations around the stadium.

They say if you are a ticket holder, here’s what you need to know:

-All season tickets will be returned and money paid to date will be credited to accounts. They say any payments scheduled for July have been canceled. Season ticket members will be able to apply credit towards tickets for this season or in 2021.

-Cash refunds will be made available upon request.

-Officials say they are working with Ticketmaster to develop a new seating chart that allows for six feet of distance between unaffiliated parties. They say in early August, a new season ticket plan for 2020 will be introduced to existing season ticket members first. Access to tickets will be based on a variety of factors. Based on demand, there could be some single-game tickets available to the general public at a later date.

-Attendance at Jaguars games in 2020 will have no effect on season ticket member status, officials said.

More information on the update from the Jaguars can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Wewa A.D. expresses his concern over Fall Task Force and it’s intentions.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Scott Rossman
Wewa A.D. Bobby Johns expresses his concerns of the guidance the FHSAA may be getting from Fall Sports Task Force

Sports

Donnie Tyndall feeling welcome at Chipola, says first few weeks have been productive.

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Donnie Tyndall says after the first few weeks, things in his new job are going very well.

Sports

Gulf Coast AD talks about current plan for Juco athletics moving forward

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Gulf Coast Athletic Director and head baseball coach Mike Kandler gives us an update on the state of Juco ball here in early July.

Sports

Calhoun County temporarily suspends school athletic workouts

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Calhoun County takes one week break from workouts

Latest News

Sports

Malone basketball player dies in car accident

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
Malone basketball player dies in car accident.

Sports

Malone basketball player dies in car accident

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT
Malone basketball player dies in car accident.

Sports

Tragic loss for the Malone basketball team

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Ocasio Murff was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Malone basketball player killed in car accident

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
Malone basketball player killed in car accident.

Sports

GrandSlam Session Three

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
GrandSlam Session Three wraps up