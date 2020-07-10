Jaguars announce 25% stadium capacity for football season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJHG) - Friday morning, the Jaguars released an update to season ticket members regarding the 2020 season.

In the update, officials say the stadium will only be at 25 percent capacity at each home game in 2020. They say once the season begins, any future increase in capacity will depend on developments on the health and safety front. The Jaguars say people who attend games in 2020 will be required to wear masks. There will be cashless payment for most exchanges as well. Officials also say there will be more hand sanitizing stations around the stadium.

They say if you are a ticket holder, here’s what you need to know:

-All season tickets will be returned and money paid to date will be credited to accounts. They say any payments scheduled for July have been canceled. Season ticket members will be able to apply credit towards tickets for this season or in 2021.

-Cash refunds will be made available upon request.

-Officials say they are working with Ticketmaster to develop a new seating chart that allows for six feet of distance between unaffiliated parties. They say in early August, a new season ticket plan for 2020 will be introduced to existing season ticket members first. Access to tickets will be based on a variety of factors. Based on demand, there could be some single-game tickets available to the general public at a later date.

-Attendance at Jaguars games in 2020 will have no effect on season ticket member status, officials said.

More information on the update from the Jaguars can be found here.

