New hotline created for families of Walton County Jail inmates

An information line is now available for families who’s loved ones are currently incarcerated at the Walton County Jail.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WJHG) - An information line is now available for families who’s loved ones are currently incarcerated at the Walton County Jail.

Officials say the hotline was created following the announcement of several inmates at the jail testing positive for COVID-19. We’re told the information line is for family members of jail inmates to ask general questions regarding the current state of the jail.

The hotline number is (850) 951-7001, and it will be operational each day from 8am-5pm.

“We hope this will help those eager for information put their mind as ease,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “Our mission remains to maintain the care, custody, and control of inmates in a professional manner.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

