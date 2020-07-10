Advertisement

New manatee and turtle decals from FWC released

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released the 2020 manatee and sea turtle decal designs.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released the 2020 manatee and sea turtle decal designs.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released the 2020 manatee and sea turtle decal designs.

Each July, FWC releases new designs for the collectable stickers and proceeds go to conservation efforts. You can buy them online or at your local tax collector’s office.

The stickers are waterproof and feature original artwork.

“Proudly displaying your manatee or sea turtle decal is a great way to raise awareness about the challenges facing these iconic Florida species,” Ron Mezich, who leads the FWC’s Imperiled Species Management Section, said. “And even more importantly, all proceeds from the decals go directly to helping these species and conserving their habitats.”

FWC officials say the decals spotlight important conservation issues.

The “Observe With Care” decal shows an adult manatee and calf swimming above a bed of sea grass. They say in the 1960s, wildlife researcher Jacques-Yves Cousteau helped raise awareness about Florida’s manatees worldwide. FWC officials say to continue manatee conservation, use caution when boating, enjoy the animals from a distance, and encourage friends and family to do the same.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released the 2020 manatee decal. All proceeds held conservation efforts.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released the 2020 manatee decal. All proceeds held conservation efforts.

The “Protect Florida Sea Turtles” decal features a photo of a loggerhead hatchling. They say there are many ways you can protect sea turtles, such as keeping the beach dark at night by not using lights or cell phones, fill in any holes you dig while at the beach, pick up trash, and put away toys and furniture.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released the 2020 sea turtle decal. All proceeds held conservation efforts.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released the 2020 sea turtle decal. All proceeds held conservation efforts.

