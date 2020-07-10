New mobile testing date announced for Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Okaloosa County Health Department has announced a new mobile testing event for the coronavirus COVID-19 next week.
According to health officials, there will be a drive-thru testing site Monday at the Crestview Community Center from 4:30 to 7 p.m. or until the test limits have been reached.
Health officials say there is no pre-screening or pre-registration required. They also say you can be tested with or without symptoms at no cost.
They say vehicles will not be allowed to line-up early for the event. They also say there will be a limit of 5 people tested in a vehicle. You will be asked to give your first and last name, address, gender, date of birth, race, ethnicity, address, county of Florida residency, and a working phone number. Results will be provided via telephone regardless of positive or negative.
