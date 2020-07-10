Advertisement

Panama City Beach city leaders talk about possible mandatory mask mandate, closing a portion of the beach and more

Panama City Beach leaders talk mandatory face masks Thursday and they decide to close down a stretch of beach at night.
Panama City Beach leaders talk mandatory face masks Thursday and they decide to close down a stretch of beach at night.(Jarell Baker)
By Jarell Baker
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Panama City Beach council members talked about a mask ordinance during their meeting Thursday and most of the council members do not believe the city needs to put one in place.

Council members say they believe the community can step up and cooperate voluntarily and put masks on when they are in crowded areas and cannot maintain a six-foot distance. Council members also say enforcing the ordinance would be tough on their police force.

“Please wear a mask. Please wear a mask,” said Panama City Beach Councilman Geoff McConnell. “That is something you need to do voluntarily. The government should not have to come in and tell you this. Our residents did a fantastic job voluntarily separating themselves and controlling the virus please I would like to see them do the same thing with a mask.”

City leaders approved an emergency ordinance to shut down a mile portion of the beach, between the Ocean Ritz Condos down to the Boardwalk Beach Resort, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. at night.

Panama City Beach Police Chief Drew Whitman says “They will work to educate the public first but violators of the new rule can receive a citation up to $500 or be arrested.”

“What we’re trying to do is close down a small section of the beach where we have several hundred kids showing up around 10:30-11 o’clock at night,” said Panama City Beach Police Chief Drew Whitman. “It’s dangerous for my officers to try to get out there and break up the crowd due to COVID-19. We’re just trying to protect my officers down there and protect the crowd because the younger generation is closer than the 6-foot distance guideline. We’re just trying to break them up a little bit.”

Whitman said they’re planning to reopen that portion of the beach during those times in August.

City leaders also approved another ordinance that allows code enforcement officials to help enforce violations on double red flag days. Council members say code enforcement officials will help police officers, beach safety patrol and firefighters patrol the beach.

“They could write a citation up to $500 if somebody ignores the double red flag and continues to go into the water and put their life at risk and the rescuer’s life at risk,” said Panama City Beach Councilman Paul Casto.

During the meeting council members also voted to cancel the Summer Concert Series due to the rise in COVID-19 numbers.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Faces & Places: The W.L. Folkes Building

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Wake Conference

Updated: 5 hours ago
How local young people are continuing to worship despite church camp closures.

News

Removing Statute of Limitation for Sexual Battery on Minor's

Updated: 5 hours ago
Donna's Law passed unanimously and has taken effect.

News

Panama City Beach City Council 7/9

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Panama City Beach City Council made some announcements including: No mask mandate, overnight beach closure, and canceling the summer concert series.

Latest News

News

Donna’s Law instills hope for future of child sexual abuse survivors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A new Florida law has removed the statute of limitations for sexual battery on a minor.

News

Bay District Schools Graduation Plans

Updated: 5 hours ago
More information on BDS' graduation plans.

News

W.L. Folkes Building serves up quite the history

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Neysa Wilkins
Sitting right next door to the History Class Brewing Company in Downtown Panama City is a building that's steeped in history itself. If you live in the area you've probably driven by it hundreds of times without giving it a passing glance. But that's something Fred Scott would like to change.

News

Wake Conference kicks off at First Baptist Church

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Gregory along with fellow organizer Jacob Pickle welcomed in 8th graders through college students and the conference features worships bands as well as youth pastors from area churches.

News

UPDATE: Still no positive ID in Okaloosa County fatal porch fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies are still working to identify the body of a man found dead at the scene of a porch fire at a vacant trailer near Fort Walton Beach.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Intense heat and humidity with afternoon storms are in the forecast Friday