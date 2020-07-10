Advertisement

Suspect dead after officer involved shooting at Laketown Wharf

By Jordan McCool and WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting in Panama City Beach Friday morning.

Panama City Beach Police Chief Drew Whitman says officers responded to a domestic violence incident at Laketown Wharf around 1:20 a.m. where a male suspect had shot his girlfriend in the face. He says the suspect was killed when officers returned fire. His identity is not yet known.

Whitman says the female victim, who has also not been identified, was taken to the hospital and is in surgery. The extent of her injuries are not yet known. No officers were hurt in the incident.

Commuters should expect some delays on South Thomas Drive as the scene remains active.

The FDLE has taken over the case and is investigating. Whitman says more information will be released later on Friday.

