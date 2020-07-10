Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Quiet weather overnight, but more heat/storms Friday
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight here in the panhandle w/lows in the 75-80 range under partly cloudy skies. We will remain in a NW flow Friday and that will mean more scattered storms starting inland and then drifting back toward the coast. The best time to see storms will be during the afternoon. Expect high temps to near in the upper 80s at the coast and mid 90s inland with feels like temps near 100-105!

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Caption

Latest News

Thursday Forecast

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
You'll want to keep the umbrella handy this afternoon.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Slightly better rain chances return to the forecast Thursday

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
More summer heat with a better chance of storms on Thursday

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
We'll see drier conditions today with only a stray inland storm possible in the afternoon and hot highs near 90°.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
More heat and fewer storms are in the forecast

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
Rain chances are on the decrease with temperatures on the increase

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Periodic scattered storms across the Panhandle today with otherwise mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Here's a look at the rain chances and heat over the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
Scattered storms will remain in the forecast