Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight here in the panhandle w/lows in the 75-80 range under partly cloudy skies. We will remain in a NW flow Friday and that will mean more scattered storms starting inland and then drifting back toward the coast. The best time to see storms will be during the afternoon. Expect high temps to near in the upper 80s at the coast and mid 90s inland with feels like temps near 100-105!

