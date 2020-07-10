Union Soldier Monument Dedicated

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The City of Lynn Haven dedicated the fourth and final plaque on the Union Soldier Monument located in Monument Park at 8th and Georgia Avenue Friday.

The monument was erected in 1920 thanks to the Mullins Company in Salem, Ohio, who was selected to create a statue of a Union Soldier holding a musket.

The statue on the 40 foot tall monument faces north and has plaques placed on the four sides of the base of the statue. The north plaque reads, ‘Monument in memory of the Union soldiers of the Civil War - 1861 to 1865.’ The west plaque has ‘The American Creed’ and the south plaque reads ‘Grand Army of the Republic.’ The east plaque contains information about families of Lynn Haven veterans.

“Many people don’t know this, but northern cities have cared for confederate graves and statues. It’s a way of honoring the past and looking at mistakes that have been made and learning from them and growing together as a country,” Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson said.

This monument is the only one south of the Mason-Dixon Line honoring a Union soldier and has been featured in Ripley’s Believe It Or Not.

