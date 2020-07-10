Advertisement

UPDATE: Still no positive ID in Okaloosa County fatal porch fire

Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal fire on the porch of a vacant trailer.
Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal fire on the porch of a vacant trailer.(OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said they still don’t have an identity on the person killed Wednesday morning in a porch fire at a vacant trailer off Racetrack Road near Fort Walton Beach.

Officials said an autopsy conducted Thursday didn’t turn up any evidence of foul play.

We’re told there were also no signs of trauma to the man’s body other than burns. Deputies say they also found no evidence of accelerants at the scene; however, they said a cigarette was found near the victim’s body.

Deputies are now waiting for toxicology results as they continue to work to identify the man found dead.

ORIGINAL STORY: July 8, 2020

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal fire that occurred on the porch of a vacant trailer in Okaloosa County.

Deputies said upon arrival, they found a person ablaze and already deceased at the trailer located off Racetrack Road near Fort Walton Beach.

At this time, sheriff’s deputies don’t know the identity of the person found dead on scene; however, an autopsy is scheduled for July 9.

We’re told residents living in that area say homeless people sometimes stayed at the trailer located at 441 Pinecrest Lane in the Pinecrest Mobile Home Park.

Officials aren’t sure how the fire was started, but they said three Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies were treated for smoke inhalation at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. All three have since been released.

Anyone with information regarding Wednesday’s fatal fire is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crimestoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.

