Advertisement

Wake Conference kicks off at First Baptist Church

Two local teenagers organized the Wake Conference to give kids a summer church camp.
Two local teenagers organized the Wake Conference to give kids a summer church camp.(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Thursday kicked off the first day of the Wake Conference at First Baptist Church in downtown Panama City as a way for kids to have a summer church camp amid the pandemic.

“I think honestly with high school students and college students that are still involved with their churches and they go to those youth camps over the summer that is something that truly refocuses you on Christ,” said organizer Abby Gayle Gregory. “It brings you back to the main reason of why we walk through life and why we do what we do.”

Gregory along with fellow organizer Jacob Pickle welcomed in 8th graders through college students and the conference features worships bands as well as youth pastors from area churches.

But Pickle says they had to make a few last-minute changes.

“We had a few speakers this week who had been potentially exposed [to the virus] or their churches had asked them to not speak. We totally understand and [had] no hard feelings at all,” said Pickle. “It just shows how good God is that within a day we were able to fill each spot that we needed just like that.”

Organizers say they chose First Baptist because it gave enough space for individuals and groups to social distance and are encouraging those participating to wear masks.

As the pandemic continues, organizers say their faith has grown stronger and they hope those participating feel closer together even when six feet apart.

“I think that being together and the togetherness of the church and the body of Christ is such a big deal too and knowing you aren’t walking it alone,” said Gregory.

“The idea of Wake, it kind of refocused me on God. It’s like you don’t have these things but I’m going to give you something better and God’s consistently done that every time but especially now, even more so with the pandemic,” said Pickle.

The conference runs through July 11 and organizers say to stop by First Baptist Church if you’d like to register.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

W.L. Folkes Building serves up quite the history

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Neysa Wilkins
Sitting right next door to the History Class Brewing Company in Downtown Panama City is a building that's steeped in history itself. If you live in the area you've probably driven by it hundreds of times without giving it a passing glance. But that's something Fred Scott would like to change.

News

UPDATE: Still no positive ID in Okaloosa County fatal porch fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies are still working to identify the body of a man found dead at the scene of a porch fire at a vacant trailer near Fort Walton Beach.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Intense heat and humidity with afternoon storms are in the forecast Friday

Thursday Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Freeport High School students react to graduation plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Freeport High School seniors react to a survey about their graduation ceremony moving to a drive-in ceremony.

News

Florida Democrats return PPP loan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Criticism for accepting $780,000 from the Payroll Protection Act has come from both inside and outside the Democratic Party.

News

Bay County COVID-19 positivity rate concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
A local doctor is questioning Bay County's COVID-19 positivity rate after noticing negative test results were not being reported by local test sites.

News

Freeport Graduation Concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
Graduation plans are set but Freeport students are concerned about theirs.

News

Inmates at Walton County Jail Test Positive

Updated: 3 hours ago
38 inmates at the Walton County Jail tested positive for COVID-19, with more results pending.

News

Junior Lifeguard Camp offered in Panama City Beach

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan McCool
Junior Lifeguard camps teaches kids the importance of beach safety will incorporating water activities.