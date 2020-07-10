Advertisement

W.L. Folkes Building serves up quite the history

Keeping History Alive
The W.L. Folkes building in downtown Panama City was built in 1926.
The W.L. Folkes building in downtown Panama City was built in 1926.(WJHG/WECP)
By Neysa Wilkins
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Fred Scott is a fount of knowledge when it comes to the history of Panama City. He’s especially familiar with a 94-year-old building in downtown.

"It's one of the oldest buildings here," said Scott. "It was built in 1926."

Scott bought the building at 318 Harrison Avenue from its original owner W.L. Folkes who was a local Justice of the Peace.

“I knew Mr. Folkes and he gave me all of this material that I have with regards to the history of the building,” said Scott.

The building has served the community in a number of capacities.

“In 1931 it was the Jitney Jungle and in 1943 during World War II it was the Little Hotel where workers at the shipyard could stay for as little as $3 a night,” said Scott. “Over the years it’s been the Rex Drug Store, Crawford’s Beauty Shop a dentist office, a bridal shop and a flower shop. That’s when I purchased the building.”

And that’s when the building was actually the color green.

“We decided to restore the building as it was originally,” said Scott.

The city manager at the time gave Scott the go-ahead to get rid of the green to reveal the original brick underneath.

“We discovered it was two-toned brick,” said Scott. Yellow at the top for a decorative touch and red everywhere else.

“It’s indented between the cement but if you look at it very closely you can see that it was done by hand and it was done in sort of an artistic way,” said Scott.

Through the restoration and the information handed down through Mr. Folkes, Scott learned more about its history.

“During the Second World War there were no places for anybody to stay and the first and second floor were turned into places where you could rent by the day or by the shift you were on. One of the books I have happens to be the registration of the people that came and went,” said Scott.

These days the first floor is used for offices. The second floor is now renovated into a 2100 square foot apartment for Scott.

“The floors up there (the top floor) were tile,” said Scott. “We found out we could take that tile up and there are little narrow wooden floors up there, just beautiful. And there were only one or two loads of that lumber come to town and he got one.”

According to Scott, the sort of pie-shaped building was the first in the city to be wired for electricity.

"It runs the whole block. It travels from Harrison Avenue all the way back to Park Street," said Scott.

“That means during the time it was a hotel if you’re at the front of the building and you have to go to the bathroom you’ve got to walk a block to get to it,” said Scott.

There are now two bathrooms. And speaking of bathrooms.

“This old toilet is still there,” said Scott. “This is the original one. Can you imagine a toilet that old? That toilet is older than we are.”

Other than the toilet there have been a few upgrades. Walking through the apartment you can see the balance between modern and antique.

“In each corner, there used to be a lavatory where they could shave. But then they would go down to the central place to shower,” said Scott.

And they needed those showers because we all know those Panama City summers can sizzle.

The builders had that in mind too.

“There are 33 windows up here. The purpose of the windows was to serve as air Conditioning because there was none in the early days,” said Scott. “It was heated by pot-bellied stoves.”

There is a lot more we could tell you about this old building and Scott wants the history lesson to continue for generations.

“It’s the story of a building that we need to tell people that are growing up in the 4th, 5th and 6th grades,” said Scott.

Not too long ago Scott sold the building but still lives in the apartment. The stories of his life are just as interesting as the ones he tells about the building. Hopefully, we’ll get him to share those in the future.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wake Conference kicks off at First Baptist Church

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Gregory along with fellow organizer Jacob Pickle welcomed in 8th graders through college students and the conference features worships bands as well as youth pastors from area churches.

News

UPDATE: Still no positive ID in Okaloosa County fatal porch fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies are still working to identify the body of a man found dead at the scene of a porch fire at a vacant trailer near Fort Walton Beach.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Intense heat and humidity with afternoon storms are in the forecast Friday

Thursday Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Freeport High School students react to graduation plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Freeport High School seniors react to a survey about their graduation ceremony moving to a drive-in ceremony.

News

Florida Democrats return PPP loan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Criticism for accepting $780,000 from the Payroll Protection Act has come from both inside and outside the Democratic Party.

News

Bay County COVID-19 positivity rate concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
A local doctor is questioning Bay County's COVID-19 positivity rate after noticing negative test results were not being reported by local test sites.

News

Freeport Graduation Concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
Graduation plans are set but Freeport students are concerned about theirs.

News

Inmates at Walton County Jail Test Positive

Updated: 3 hours ago
38 inmates at the Walton County Jail tested positive for COVID-19, with more results pending.

News

Junior Lifeguard Camp offered in Panama City Beach

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan McCool
Junior Lifeguard camps teaches kids the importance of beach safety will incorporating water activities.