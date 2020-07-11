Advertisement

Fay downgraded to depression; expected to dissipate Sunday

Tropical Storm Fay has weakened into a tropical depression early Saturday morning.
Tropical Storm Fay has weakened into a tropical depression early Saturday morning.(Source: NOAA)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:00 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical depression Fay moved north over New York early Saturday and was expected to continue to weaken through the weekend, forecasters said.

The depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its 2 a.m. advisory. It was located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of New York City.

Fay had closed beaches and flooded shore town streets after it made landfall Friday afternoon in New Jersey. It weakened once it hit land and was expected to quickly become a post-tropical low, then dissipate on Sunday, forecasters said.

The forecast track put the depression over portions of eastern New York later Saturday, then moving into western New England and southeastern Canada. The depression was moving at 17 mph (28 kph), forecasters said.

A tropical storm warning that had been issued from East Rockaway, New York, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island was ended with the National Hurricane Center’s early morning update. No watches or warnings were in effect for the depression.

Forecasters said Fay was expected to produce 1 to 3 inches (3 to 7 centimeters) of rain, with flash flooding possible in some areas.

Fay was the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

___

Correction Note: This story has been corrected to refer to the system as a depression, not a storm.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Disney World to reopen as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

National

Trump lags Biden on people of color in top campaign ranks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Former Vice President Joe Biden departs after speaking at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The hottest weekend of the year is here

News

Mall Food Pantry

Updated: 5 hours ago
Hundreds of locals now have enough groceries to last them for the next few days.

Latest News

News

Roundabout at "Y"

Updated: 5 hours ago
Panama City Beach city leaders are planning to add a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 79 and Front Beach Road.

News

Restaurant Crackdown

Updated: 5 hours ago
Panama City Beach police are set to crack down on restaurants not following the 50% capacity rule.

News

Physicians again demand statewide mask order as judge upholds local mandate

Updated: 5 hours ago
Doctors are still asking for a statewide face mask order in Florida.

National

Facebook’s software kit to blame for popular apps crashing

Updated: 7 hours ago
Friday’s widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system — including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest — serve as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.

News

Local doctor shares first-hand account of COVID-19 increases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
One Panama City doctor says he has seen at least 20 positive COVID-19 cases a day come through, many asymptomatic, and says masks are a simple solution to preventing spread of the virus.

News

Inlet Beach residents voice concerns over ordinances, and possible violations

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
An Inlet Beach, neighbors are concerned over a property that is allegedly violating Walton County ordinances.